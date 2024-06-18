Renowned poet Ashim Saha dies aged 75

Ekushey Padak and Bangla Academy Award winning poet Ashim Saha has passed away at the age of 75.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Hospital in Dhaka this afternoon, according to media reports.

He was reportedly suffering from various diseases including diabetes for a long time.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of poet Asim Saha.

In a condolence message, Sheikh Hasina said Asim Saha's death is an irreplaceable loss for Bangla language and literature.

She also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Ashim Saha was born on 20 February 1949 at his maternal uncle's home in Netrokona district. His ancestral home is in Madaripur district.

He passed secondary school in 1965 and higher secondary school from Madaripur Nazimuddin College in 1967. After obtaining his bachelor's degree, he was admitted to the Bengali department of Dhaka University in 1969. In 1973, after the liberation war, he received his master's degree.

Some of his notable books are "Purbo-Pritibir Asthir Jyotsonay" (1982), "Kalo Paloker Niche" (1986), "Punoruddhar" (1992), "Udbastu" (1994), and "Modhyarater Protidhwani" (2001).

In 2019, Ashim Saha was awarded the Ekushey Padak by the government of Bangladesh for his contribution to literature. In 2011, he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award.

He was also honoured with Alaol Sahitya Award in 1993 and the Shilpacharya Zainul Abedin Award in 2012.