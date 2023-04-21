No security threat during Eid: RAB DG

Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain today said there is no security threat centering the Eid-ul-Fitr.

"We have taken all preparations to ensure the safety of the Eid congregations. We have already deployed the striking forces and commando team to deal any kind of sabotage and attack with iron hands," he told journalists after visiting the security system of the National Eidgah.

Khurshid said no information on terror attacks ahead of Eid was found after analyzing the intelligence and cyber monitoring information.

"But do not feel complacent," the elite anti-crime forces chief said.



"At this moment people are visiting shopping malls and markets, but security arrangements were made there. Patrolling and intelligence surveillance have been strengthened at shopping malls, markets and crowded areas."

Regarding security of Eidgah, the RAB DG said the security system was strengthened in various important Eidgahs (National Eidgah, Sholakia Eidgah and Dinajpur Gore Shahid Eidgah Maidan) including the capital city.

"The National Eidgah was swept by the dog squad and bomb disposal unit. There will be CCTV coverage. Adequate uniforms and plain clothes security personnel will patrol Eidgah maidan. While intelligence surveillance has been strengthened at all important Eidgahs," he said.

Khurshid said the RAB's cyber monitoring team is working to stop spreading of rumours, incitement and false information in the virtual world centered on Eid.

RAB's senior officers, legal and media wing Commander Khandaker Al Moin, commanding officers of various battalions were present.

"To ensure overall security during the Eid, RAB has increased intelligence surveillance across the country, the RAB DG said.

M Khurshid Hossain said the RAB will have control room, striking reserve, foot and mobile patrol, vehicle scanner, observation post, check post and CCTV monitoring on the occasion of nationwide Eid celebration.

Replying to a question, he said the RAB's bomb disposal unit, dog squad and air wing (helicopter) are always ready to deal any situation.

Khursheed said complaints center was set up to prevent extra fare collection, extra passenger carrying and harassment, unconscious or malam party, extortion and robbery on roads, railways and waterways.



"We have also medical team to provide emergency medical care, as support center," he added.

The RAB chief said they will monitor and coordinate the security measures through its hotline number (01777720029).