No security threat during Eid: RAB DG

Bangladesh

BSS
21 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

No security threat during Eid: RAB DG

BSS
21 April, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 09:04 pm
No security threat during Eid: RAB DG

Director General of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) M Khurshid Hossain today said there is no security threat centering the Eid-ul-Fitr.

"We have taken all preparations to ensure the safety of the Eid congregations. We have already deployed the striking forces and commando team to deal any kind of sabotage and attack with iron hands," he told journalists after visiting the security system of the National Eidgah.

Khurshid said no information on terror attacks ahead of Eid was found after analyzing the intelligence and cyber monitoring information.

"But do not feel complacent," the elite anti-crime forces chief said.
 
"At this moment people are visiting shopping malls and markets, but security arrangements were made there. Patrolling and intelligence surveillance have been strengthened at shopping malls, markets and crowded areas."

Regarding security of Eidgah, the RAB DG said the security system was strengthened in various important Eidgahs (National Eidgah, Sholakia Eidgah and Dinajpur Gore Shahid Eidgah Maidan) including the capital city.

"The National Eidgah was swept by the dog squad and bomb disposal unit. There will be CCTV coverage. Adequate uniforms and plain clothes security personnel will patrol Eidgah maidan. While intelligence surveillance has been strengthened at all important Eidgahs," he said.

Khurshid said the RAB's cyber monitoring team is working to stop spreading of rumours, incitement and false information in the virtual world centered on Eid.

RAB's senior officers, legal and media wing Commander Khandaker Al Moin, commanding officers of various battalions were present.

"To ensure overall security during the Eid, RAB has increased intelligence surveillance across the country, the RAB DG said.

M Khurshid Hossain said the RAB will have control room, striking reserve, foot and mobile patrol, vehicle scanner, observation post, check post and CCTV monitoring on the occasion of nationwide Eid celebration.

Replying to a question, he said the RAB's bomb disposal unit, dog squad and air wing (helicopter) are always ready to deal any situation.

Khursheed said complaints center was set up to prevent extra fare collection, extra passenger carrying and harassment, unconscious or malam party, extortion and robbery on roads, railways and waterways.
 
"We have also medical team to provide emergency medical care, as support center," he added.

The RAB chief said they will monitor and coordinate the security measures through its hotline number (01777720029).

Top News

Rab DG M Khurshid Hossain / Eid-ul-Fitr / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

4h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

6h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

11h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

1d | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

23h | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

2h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays