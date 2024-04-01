Buet to comply with HC order on student politics on campus: VC

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet) will comply with the court's directive of not banning any political organisations and activities on campus, said the institution's vice chancellor following the High Court's stay order issued today (1 April).

"We have to comply with what the HC order says, and we cannot be accused of contempt of court," said Buet VC Prof Satya Prasad Majumder talking to reporters at his office.

"We are yet to receive the HC order," he added, noting that upon receiving the order, they will follow legal procedures accordingly.

Earlier today the High Court stayed the decision to ban student politics at Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (Buet).

The court also issued a rule asking why the decision to ban student politics on campus should not be deemed illegal.

Lawyers said there are no legal obstacles to student politics at Buet now due to this High Court order.

The order, along with the rule, was given by Justice Md Khosruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar Kazal after the hearing of a writ petition filed by Imtiaz Rabbi, a student and Chhatra League leader whose dormitory allotment was revoked by Buet authorities.

On Friday (30 March), Buet students boycotted all sorts of academic activities after witnessing the Chhatra League staging a return to political activity on the campus.

Despite the ban on student politics following the murder of student Abrar Fahad, a few leaders and activists of the Chhatra League allegedly entered the campus. They carried out political activities on Wednesday (27 March) night.

Expressing their anger at the incident, the protesting students placed several demands on the Buet administration in written form, including the expulsion of Intiaz Rabby and students who assisted him in entering the campus at night.

Quickly responding to that protest, the university authorities revoked Rabby's dormitory allotment.

On Saturday (31 March), Chhatra League organised a counter-programme and demanded the lift of the ban on student politics on the campus and giving back its leader Imtiaz Hossain Rabby his hall allotment within 24 hours.

Leaders of the Institute of Engineers of Bangladesh (IEB) yesterday (31 March) also demanded the immediate reinstatement of student politics in Buet.

A nine-member delegation team led by Engineer Abdus Sabur, MP, president of IEB, met the Vice-Chancellor Prof Satya Prasad Majumder at his office at 12:00pm to put forward the demand and briefed reporters after the meeting.

"We are worried and frightened due to the situation created in the Buet campus. We are expecting responsible behaviour from everyone, including students," said Abdus Sabur, who is also a former Buet student.

He believed that an evil force had created a mob at the university to disrupt the academic atmosphere.

"We told the VC sir to identify those responsible for disrupting the academic atmosphere of the university and bring them to book to restore normalcy on the campus," he said.

He also demanded the reinstatement of Imtiaz Hossain Rabbi's hall seat, which he said was illegally revoked.

"We asked the administration to identify if any militant groups are active on the campus and to bring them to book to restore the spirit of 1971," he added.

"Those who were arrested at Tanguar Haor for their involvement in the banned militant outfit Hizbut Tahrir need to be brought to book," he said, adding that student politics should be on the campus.