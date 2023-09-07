NGOs urged to work towards achieving SDGs for Smart Bangladesh

NGOs urged to work towards achieving SDGs for Smart Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 September, 2023, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2023, 07:18 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Alongside government organisations, non-governmental ones will also have to work for building a developed and Smart Bangladesh by 2041, Akhter Hossain, principal coordinator for SDG Affairs at the Prime Minister's Office, has said.

Bangladesh has made progress in all indicators of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). To sustain the progress, he emphasised on greater dynamism and cooperation in the activities of all public and private sector organisations.

Akhter Hossain, as the chief guest, was addressing a seminar, titled "Role of NGOs in the Implementation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in Bangladesh", at PKSF Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon today.

Chairing the event, Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad, chairman of PKSF (Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation), said that Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled throughout his life to bring smiles to the faces of the poor and the disadvantaged.

Mentioning that 27% of the population of Bangladesh is in the age group of 25-29 years, he urged everyone to work together to provide the young people with the required education, training, and employment prospects.

"The main philosophy behind all the work of PKSF is to bring smiles to the faces of the disadvantaged people," he said.

In her welcome speech, Managing Director of PKSF, Nomita Halder said, "PKSF is working to achieve most of the SDGs, starting from hunger and poverty alleviation to establishing peace and harmony."

She added that the foundation has been playing a significant role in the socio-economic progress of Bangladesh for the last three decades.

Monirul Islam, additional secretary (SDG Affairs) at Prime Minister's Office, gave a presentation on SDGs, while Md Mashiar Rahman, deputy managing director of PKSF gave a presentation on "Role of NGOs in SDGs Implementation" in the seminar.

