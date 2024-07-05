Reform UK wins first seat in 2024 UK election

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 07:35 am

Reform UK wins first seat in 2024 UK election

Reuters
05 July, 2024, 07:30 am
Last modified: 05 July, 2024, 07:35 am
Britain&#039;s Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK general election campaign event, in London, Britain, June 10, 2024. File Photo: Reuters
Britain's Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK general election campaign event, in London, Britain, June 10, 2024. File Photo: Reuters

Nigel Farage's Reform UK party won its first parliamentary seat in the British election on Friday, with Lee Anderson retaining a seat he had won in 2019 when he was a member of the Conservative Party.

Anderson defected to Reform earlier this year and ran again as the party's candidate.

Britain&#039;s Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK general election campaign event, in London, Britain, June 10, 2024. File Photo: Reuters
Britain's Reform UK Party Leader Nigel Farage speaks during a Reform UK general election campaign event, in London, Britain, June 10, 2024. File Photo: Reuters

Centre-left Labour was on course to capture 410 of the 650 seats in parliament, an astonishing reversal of fortunes from five years ago when it suffered its worst performance since 1935.

