Nepal Airlines flight lands at Shah Amanat amid technical difficulties on way to Bangkok

A Nepal Airlines flight left from Kathmandu for Bangkok on Wednesday but had to make an emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram due to a technical glitch. The plane took off again after a five-hour layover at the Chattogram airport.

Wing Commander Tasneem Ahmed, director of the airport, told TBS that the aircraft left Shah Amanat International Airport at 10:30pm on Wednesday.

He said, "The Nepal Airlines flight was on its way to Bangkok from Kathmandu. A mechanical error occurred while the flight was crossing the airspace of Bangladesh. At that time, the captain of the flight sought permission from us to make an emergency landing at Shah Amanat Airport. The aircraft landed at Shah Amanat at 5:35pm."

"After dealing with mechanical problems for a long five hours, the plane left for Bangkok at 10:30 pm. There were 159 passengers including nine captains and crew of Nepal Airlines," he added.