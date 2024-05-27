National River Conference concludes with a vow to save rivers

The two-day National River Conference-2024 concluded in the capital on Sunday (26 May), with a vow to save rivers of the country.

The conference formulated a two-year plan of action to combat pollution and illegal encroachment of the endangered rivers.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Association for Land Reform and Development (ALRD), Water Rights Forum, Riverine People and Bangladesh Nadi Poribrajok Dal jointly organised the conference at the Krishibid Institute Bangladesh in the capital's Farmgate area.

Chaired by noted river researcher Dr Ainun Nishat, the concluding ceremony of the conference was addressed by the State Minister for Shipping Khaled Chowdhury as chief guest.

The programme was also addressed by, Sarwar Mahbub, chairman of National River Protection Commission (NRPC), Khusi Kabir, Coordinator of Nijera Kori, Shamsul Huda, executive director ALRD, Sayda Rezwana Hasan, executive director of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association, Dr Tuhin Wadud, president of Riverine People, and Mohammad Ezaz, chairman River and Delta Research Center, among others.

State Minister Khaled Mahmud Chowdhury, in his address, said rivers play a pivotal role in the economy of our country. "Hence, the government is committed to save the rivers and took several effective measures including forming the National River Protection Commission, evicting the illegal establishments from the river banks and dredging rivers," he added.

Holding the decay of social and political culture responsible for the endangered rivers in the country, the state minister said, "A mass social movement is a call of time to save the rivers from pollution and illegal encroachment."

Applauding the effort of the conference in formulating a plan of action, Khaled Mahmud promised the government's cooperation in implementing the plans.

NRPC Chairman Sarwar Mahbub said the commission is still working like an advisory body. "We are trying to activate the River Protection Committees in the district and upazila levels. Once the committees start functioning properly many of the problems will be solved," he added.

He urged the river activists to help the commission in protecting the rivers.

Earlier, the conference was inaugurated at the same venue on Saturday morning where more than 200 rivers activists from eight divisions took part actively in formulating a plan of action for the next two years.