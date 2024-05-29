Flash floods likely in country's northeastern districts: FFWC

UNB
29 May, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 29 May, 2024, 04:39 pm

There is a probable risk of flash floods in the areas adjoining to Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Sarigowain rivers at different places in the north-eastern region of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Wednesday (29 May)

A file photo of flood in Sylhet district in 2023. Photo: TBS
A file photo of flood in Sylhet district in 2023. Photo: TBS

Flash floods are likely to hit some parts of the northeastern region of the country as major rivers keep swelling due to heavy rainfall, the Flood Forecasting and Warning Center (FFWC) of the Water Development Board said on Wednesday.

There is a probable risk of flash floods in the areas adjoining to Surma, Kushiyara, Manu, Sarigowain rivers at different places in the north-eastern region of the country in 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Wednesday (29 May) as those may cross the danger level, said a bulletin of FFWC.

The major rivers in the northeastern region of the country are on a rising trend, which may continue in 48 hours, it said.

According to Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) and foreign weather-related organizations, medium to heavy rain is expected in different places of the northern, northeastern and adjoining upstream regions of the country in the next 24-48 hours.

As a result, the water level for the main rivers in the northern region may rise slowly and the water level may rise rapidly depending on time for the northeastern part of the country, it said.

Flood Forecasting and Warning Center observed 110 water level stations and found that the water level of 53 rivers has increased in the last 24 hours while decreased in 51 rivers.

The Brahmaputra River is on a rising trend while the Jamuna and Ganges-Padma rivers are on a falling trend.

The rise in water level for the Brahmaputra River may continue and the water level may increase slowly in Jamuna River in the next 48 hours.

