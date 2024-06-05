Frobel Academy to organise two-day educational conference on 7-8 June

Frobel Academy and Frobel Play School, renowned institutes in Chattogram, are organizing a two-day-long educational conference titled 'Envisioning Education for the 21st Century: A Pathway to Innovation and Inclusion' on 7-8 June at Navy Convension Hall in Chattogram. This conference is aimed at educators from public and private educational institutes across the city.

More than 900 participants, including teachers, students, guardians, and members of the education sector, will participate. Renowned educational experts and consultants will present their keynotes. The conference is designed with five-panel discussions and four sessions, said Frobel Academy Director Huwra Zohair at a press conference held at the school campus on Oxygen-Quaish Adjacent Road, Chattogram, yesterday (4 june).

This conference aims to bring together visionary educators, reformers, and thought leaders to articulate a forward-looking perspective on education in the 21st century. It will focus on innovative teaching methodologies, inclusive education, the role of technology in learning, and preparing students for a future that values creativity, collaboration, critical thinking, inclusion, and adaptability. The event seeks to chart a bold course for the future of education, emphasizing student-centered learning, technological integration, and inclusivity through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and collaborative sessions.

Education Minister Mohibul Hassan Chowdhury Nowfel has consented to join the event as Chief Guest. Notable keynote speakers include Kiran Sethi, Founder of Riverside School, Ahmedabad, India; Dr. Geet Oberoi, Founder of Orkids, Delhi, India; Masarrat Tavawala, Founder of Sunderji Global Academia, Pune, India; E. K Shaji, Founder of Jodogyan, India; Shams Jaber, Founder of Tech Academy, Bangladesh; Bidisha Roy Das of Anjuman and Footprint Centre; Dr Somnath Saha, Assistant Professor & Lead of the Teacher Professional Development Programme at BRAC IED, BRAC University; Mirza Mohammad Didarul Anam, Assistant Professor (Education) OSD, DSHE; and Abu Saif Ansari, Director of Business and Program Development at Sesame Workshop Bangladesh.

The organisers believe that the conference will support the professional development of educators and inspire them to make impactful changes in their classrooms, ultimately benefiting the future of millions of students.