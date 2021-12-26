NAP for EC formation by making law

TBS Report
26 December, 2021, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 26 December, 2021, 09:36 pm

NAP for EC formation by making law

A seven-member NAP delegation takes part in the dialogue at Bangabhaban on Sunday

President M Abdul Hamid. Photo: UNB
In a dialogue with President Abdul Hamid over formation of next Election Commission (EC), leaders of the Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) proposed to enact a law at the parliament over EC formation.

NAP is the third among the registered political parties that took part in the dialogue initiated by the president.

A seven-member delegation of NAP led by its acting president Ivy Ahmed went to the Bangabhaban on Sunday afternoon.

The party submitted seven proposals to the president. These include enactment of a law on EC formation; appointment of an election commissioner who is competent, efficient, neutral, honest and respectful to the spirit of the Liberation War; arrest and punishment of those using religion, money and muscle power in the election; speedy disposal of election-related cases; banning MPs from interfering in the elections and participating in campaigns; and accountability for the actions and failures of the Election Commission.

After the discussion, Ivy Ahmed told reporters, "It is still possible to make a law on the formation of an election commission if we take initiative now. If an election commission is formed by law, no one will have a chance to talk about it."

She said, "The people of the country want a free, fair and credible election. We called on the president to take steps to create a conducive environment."

"Names had not been sought from us to form a search committee. So, we did not submit any names."

President Abdul Hamid started the dialogue on 18 December with Jatiya Party, the main opposition in the parliament.

The president is scheduled to hold talks with 31 out of 39 political parties registered with the EC before appointing the chief election commissioner (CEC) and other commissioners.

The president has to form a new EC before the expiration of the tenure of the existing commission on 14 February 2022. The new EC will conduct the next national election.

