CEC sceptical of political parties playing proper role

TBS Report
28 July, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2022, 10:03 pm

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has expressed his doubts whether political parties are able to play their roles properly.

"I am not sure if you [political parties] are able to play a proper role or not. I want you to be more active. This will smoothen the field for me," the CEC said at a dialogue with the Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) on Thursday.

At the discussion, NAP proposed proportional representation in the electoral system and the introduction of a bicameral parliament.

The CEC said that he personally supports proportional representation, as he termed NAP's proposal "a very nice one". "We need to talk more about political representation."  

However, Kazi Habibul Awal said the politicians should consult and verify whether the issue of proportional representation is suitable for the country and whether it matches the sentiments of the people. He requested that this political responsibility not be shifted on to the CEC.

"Why are you not talking about it, and forcing it on us," Kazi Habibul Awal asked, addressing the political parties. "If you can improve the system, then we hardly have any work."

The CEC said it would be a great achievement of the political leadership if the existing political culture could be overhauled. "If we can bring about systemic changes, not only we but also future commissions will not have any uphill task."

At the dialogue with the Gono Forum, referring to the death of a child in poll violence on Wednesday, Kazi Habibul Awal claimed that hard fought elections often end up in clashes.

On Wednesday, supporters of two member candidates clashed over the announcement of the Union Parishad election results at Ranisankail in Thakurgaon. Police opened fire to bring the situation under control. The child sustained bullet injuries and died.

"When there is a neck and neck contest, clashes erupt at the end of the casting of ballots casting. It happened yesterday too, leaving the child dead," said the CEC.  

"One of our colleagues often says we have a psychological problem. I will contest in an election, but by no means will I accept defeat. It means that no one is accepting that there may be a loss in an election."

"We have this psychological problem. It cannot be resolved until we adopt tolerance," the CEC added

The EC is holding a dialogue with the 39 registered political parties to decide the procedure for the next parliamentary elections. On the 10th day of the talks on Thursday, 26 parties participated in the discussion, while nine parties boycotted it.

