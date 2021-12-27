Tariqat Federation for non-inclusion of anti-liberation forces in EC 

The Bangladesh Tariqat Federation (BTF) today placed a four-point proposal to form an acceptable Election Commission without the inclusion of anyone who or his family opposed the 1971 Liberation War.

The political party gave the proposal for the formation of an independent, neutral and acceptable Election Commission on the fourth day of the ongoing dialogue with President M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban this evening.

After the dialogue, President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin told BSS that Tariqat Federation's delegation led by its chairman Syed Najibul Bashar Maizbhandari, MP, placed a four-point proposal to the President for the formation of an independent, effective and acceptable EC.

A seven-member BTF delegation held talks with President for about an hour starting at 4pm.

The BTF stressed on enacting a specific, permanent and time-befitting law to constitute the Election Commission.

They also gave positive opinion on the formation of a search committee, by holding a dialogue with civil society representatives in addition to political parties to make the issue universally acceptable and beyond debate.

Maizbhandari further said the proposed search committee should include representation of civil society, including a representative of the media personality also.

Welcoming the BTF leaders in the talks at Bangabhaban, the President said the formation of an Election Commission is a constitutional obligation and "the prime object of the dialogue is only to form an acceptable Election Commission," the press secretary said.

It would be possible to form an efficient, strong and acceptable EC through holding effective discussions with the political parties in phases, he added.

The head of state sought the full cooperation of all political parties in the EC formation process.

President Hamid held talks with the Jatiya Party, the main opposition party in the Jatiya Sangsad, on 20 December. He held talks with six political parties till this evening. The President will hold a dialogue with Workers Party of Bangladesh (WPB) tomorrow (December 28) at 4pm.

The President has the authority to appoint the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and upto four Election Commissioners.

In the last few terms, the President formed the Election Commission on the basis of the recommendations of the "Search Committee".

The current EC's five-year term will expire on 14 February next year.