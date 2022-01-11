Islamic Front, NAP call for accountable EC

The Islamic Front Bangladesh and the Bangladesh National Awami Party made the calls during meetings with President Hamid on Tuesday

Photo: Collected
The Islamic Front Bangladesh and the Bangladesh National Awami Party (NAP) have called for an independent, accountable, and self-sufficient Election Commission (EC), and using modern technology in poll centres during dialogues with President Md Abdul Hamid.

"Elections reflect the opinions of the public," representatives of the Islamic Front, who met the president first, said at the meeting held at the Darbar Hall of Bangabhaban on Tuesday.

An eight-member team of the party, led by its Chairman Syed Bahadur Shah Mojaddedi, made a five-point demand to the president on the occasion.

Their demand includes the formation of a transparent, accountable, self-sufficient and independent election commission in accordance with the constitution; keeping election activities out of the purview of the government; compulsory broadcasting of all directives of the EC in all media.

Later, an eight-member team of Bangladesh NAP held another meeting with President Hamid where they made a three-point demand including adapting a modern election system.

They also proposed using modern technology in poll centres to ensure fair and impartial voting.

"Establishing democracy is not possible without a participatory election," they said.

Meanwhile, President Hamid said the cooperation of all, irrespective of party affiliation, including the executive branch, is essential for a fair election.

The mentality of the people has to change as well for this, he added.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua, Military Secretary Major General SM Salah Uddin Islam, Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin and Secretary (attached) Wahidul Islam Khan were also present on the occasion.

 

