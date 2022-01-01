Outline for polls-time govt now main political crisis: BNP 

Terming the ongoing talks over the formation of the Election Commission (EC) "meaningless" – BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the development of an outline for polls-time government is the main "political crisis" now.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing a wreath at the tomb of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on Saturday, marking the 43rd founding anniversary of its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Responding to a query regarding the law minister's recent remarks that there is no scope to enact new laws for EC formation right now, Fakhrul said, "We think the ongoing dialogue on EC is pointless."

"We believe that the current political crisis is not about forming a new EC or making new laws, but what kind of government will be in place during the upcoming national elections?" the BNP secretary general furthered.

Fakhrul also said that if ruling Awami League leads the polls-time government then the election will be of "no value."

"There must be a non-partisan government during the general polls," he added.

Speaking about party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, Fakhrul said, "It is not a legal matter. It is a matter of political vengeance."

