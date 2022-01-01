Outline for polls-time govt now main political crisis: BNP 

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:39 am

Related News

Outline for polls-time govt now main political crisis: BNP 

BNP calls for non-partisan government during next general polls

TBS Report
01 January, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 January, 2022, 09:39 am
Outline for polls-time govt now main political crisis: BNP 

Terming the ongoing talks over the formation of the Election Commission (EC) "meaningless" – BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that the development of an outline for polls-time government is the main "political crisis" now. 

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after placing a wreath at the tomb of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman on Saturday, marking the 43rd founding anniversary of its student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal.

Responding to a query regarding the law minister's recent remarks that there is no scope to enact new laws for EC formation right now, Fakhrul said, "We think the ongoing dialogue on EC is pointless."

"We believe that the current political crisis is not about forming a new EC or making new laws, but what kind of government will be in place during the upcoming national elections?" the BNP secretary general furthered.

Fakhrul also said that if ruling Awami League leads the polls-time government then the election will be of "no value."

"There must be a non-partisan government during the general polls," he added.

Speaking about party Chairperson Khaleda Zia's treatment abroad, Fakhrul said, "It is not a legal matter. It is a matter of political vengeance."
 

Top News

BNP / dialogue with president

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

This nursery is among just a few nurseries in the country that are exclusively dedicated to growing orchids. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside Mazumder Greenery’s blooming business of orchids

1h | Panorama
Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

22h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

23h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Globally new year celebration

Globally new year celebration

11h | Videos
An apple a day keeps the doctor away

An apple a day keeps the doctor away

11h | Videos
Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

Dhaka International Trade Fair begins at Purbachal

12h | Videos
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

3
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity