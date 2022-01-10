Country-wide anarchy prevailed during UP polls: JP

Anarchy was created surrounding local government elections in the last few months all over the country, said the Jatiya Party (JP).

"During different phases of the UP polls, the ruling party activists beat up JP candidates and supporters. Somewhere our candidates have been forced to withdraw candidacy from the election," JP Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu told the media, emerging out of a meeting with Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda.

He said, "Our leaders and activists have been forced to leave the area due to torture at places. We did not get any benefit from complaining to the administration in this regard."

Mujibul Huq led a JP delegation in the meeting held at the Election Commission Secretariat in the capital on Monday morning.

The meeting was attended by JP lawmakers Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Advocate Salma Islam and Nazma Akhtar and the party's Additional Secretary General ATU Taj Rahman. Election Commission Secretary Md Humayun Kabir Khandaker and Election Commission Joint Secretary Asaduzzaman also participated in the meeting.

The JP delegation called on the CEC to hold a free, fair and credible by-election in the Tangail-7 constituency.

"Earlier, our candidate was attacked during a by-election in Sirajganj. We told the CEC that we are worried about the by-election in Mirzapur," said Mujibul Huq.

The JP leader said, "Today we told the CEC that the election of Tangail-7 constituency is the last election under the present commission. We have requested the CEC to create a conducive environment where people can vote freely. In reply, the CEC has assured us that he would take necessary steps to make the elections free and fair."

In response to a query by a reporter, Mujibul Huq said, "We have no candidate in Narayanganj City Corporation election. As a party, Jatiya Party is not supporting any candidate. So, there is no party decision to work for any candidate."