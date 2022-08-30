Myanmar helicopter crosses border, fires again into Bangladesh territory

A helicopter of the Myanmar Army on Tuesday reportedly crossed the Bangladesh border and fired multiple shells on the hills at Ghumdhum union in Bandarban's Naikhongchari upazila.

Ghumdhum Union Parishad Chairman Md Jahangir Aziz Chawdhury said the helicopter was seen flying inside Bangladesh from 11 am to 2 pm, crossing the Baishfari border at Ghumdhum.

"The helicopter of Myanmar Army was seen roaming in the airspace of Bangladesh at this time," he said, quoting locals living near the border area.

"At that time, there was heavy shelling. Some of which fell on the hills adjacent to Ghumdhum Union Parishad," he added.

BGB Headquarters Director (Operation) Lieutenant Colonel Faizur Rahman said, "Such a news has been received. The information is being verified now. Details will be provided later."

According to people living near the border area, there has been an ongoing brawl between the Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine State, and the Myanmar Army across the border for over two weeks.

Earlier on Monday, Bangladesh summoned Myanmar's ambassador to Dhaka, Aung Kyaw Moe, to lodge a protest against shelling of two mortars that landed in its territory on 28 August.

"We have asked them to make sure that such an incident is not repeated," foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen said.

Two heavy mortar shells, reportedly fired from Myanmar, landed next to a local mosque on the Bangladesh border in Tumbru of Ghumdhum union in Naikhongchari, Bandarban, on 28 August, causing severe panic among locals.

Later, the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) diffused the unexploded shells.