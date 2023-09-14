Motorcycle accident kills one on Bangabandhu Expressway

A biker was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Expressway in Samashpur area of Munshiganj today.

The deceased has been identified as Md Nirab Hossain, 22.

The accident, which took place around 5am on Thursday (14 September), left the pillion rider injured.

According to highway police, the motorcycle lost control and skidded into the roadside railing on the Dhaka-bound lane of the expressway near the Samashpur underpass bridge within the upazila, leaving motorcyclist Nirab Hossain dead on the spot.

The pillion rider Md Rubayet at the time sustained injuries and was subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Hasara Highway Police responded swiftly, recovering Nirab's body and transferring it to the local police station, confirmed the in-charge of Hansara Highway police station.

