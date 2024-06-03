Anwara Park in Farmgate to remain a park: Mayor Atiq

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaking at a dialogue, titled "Save Your Breath - Clean Air Imperatives," organised by the Shakti Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on 3 June. Photo: UNB

Anwara Park at the capital's Farmgate will remain a park and not be subjected to any construction, Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam said today (3 June).

"No construction will be allowed in Anwara Park at Farmgate. It will be kept open to the public as a park. It was once a park. Based on public demand, it must be returned as a park. I am with the people. No construction will be done here," said the mayor during a policy dialogue.

The dialogue, titled "Save Your Breath - Clean Air Imperatives," organised by the Shakti Foundation and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) at the Sheraton Hotel in Dhaka, highlighted the importance of data-driven solutions and effective implementation strategies to improve air quality.

Atiqul Islam also introduced five key measures to combat air pollution in Dhaka.

The initiatives include – using covers at construction sites to prevent dust-borne air pollution, ensuring proper covering for vehicles transporting materials that disperse fine particles, banning unsuitable vehicles that emit black smoke, avoiding the unnecessary burning of leaves and waste and closing illegal sewage lines in drains and canals.

"Everyone needs to beware for protecting the city's environment. Various agencies need to work in coordination," the mayor said, underscoring the need for collective effort in tackling environmental issues.

He also highlighted the results of a survey conducted in Gulshan and Baridhara, revealing that many buildings lack proper sanitation systems, leading to illegal sewage connections polluting the city's surface drains.

"The water in Gulshan and Baridhara canals is polluted. Fish cannot be cultivated there. Mosquitoes are breeding instead," he said, stressing the urgency of addressing these problems.

The DNCC mayor also called for stricter measures to close illegal sewage connections, pointing out the irony of residents investing heavily in air conditioning while neglecting sewage management.

"Indiscriminately connecting sewage to the city's canals and drains is polluting the water and air. This needs to stop," he said.

The dialogue, moderated by Nahim Razzaq, lawmaker for Shariatpur-3 constituency, featured participants, including RAJUK Chairman Maj Gen (retd) Siddiqur Rahman Sarkar, Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA), Syeda Rizwana Hasan and Professor of Urban and Regional Planning at Jahangirnagar University DrAkter Mahmud, among others.