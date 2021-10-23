Ministry mulls separate cell for agri entrepreneurs

The Ministry of Agriculture is going to form a dedicated cell for creating new agri entrepreneurs and solving the issues entrepreneurs face in producing, processing and exporting agro products, said Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzak.

"It is important to create more and more agri entrepreneurs now, and to encourage the newcomers. The cell will look after, assist and maintain communication with the entrepreneurs across the country," the minister told the inauguration of an agri programme titled "Bhoroshar Notun Janala" organised by United Commercial Bank (UCB) at the Bangladesh Agriculture Research Council on Saturday.

The newly launched programme of the UCB will provide farm loans and stimulus at easy terms.

"Our agriculture face various types of crisis in different regions. So, banks usually do not want to take the risk of providing loans in the sector, but finance is essential to modernise agriculture. A bank is not to make profits only; it also provides service. Without ensuring this service to farmers, commercialisation of agriculture will not be possible soon," said the minister.

The agriculture sector has to be made profitable not only to ensure food security but to elevate the quality of life of the farmers. There is no alternative to increasing cultivation of improved varieties and emphasising agricultural mechanisation, he added.

UCB Managing Director Mohammad Shawkat Jamil said, "UCB provides loans every year as per the target fixed by the central bank, with the assistance of NGOs and microfinance companies. However, we have decided to provide loans to them directly. UCB has already started working in this regard."

"Agriculture has transcended to commercial agriculture. So, we have decided to work with all farmers across the country," he added.

At the programme, some entrepreneurs have talked about their problems and expectations from the authorities.

Entrepreneur Shahjahan Ali Badshah said on one hand banks are not interested in providing loans to farmers. On the other hand, farmers have to give almost 10% of their income to lessors after selling their products in the market.

He also urged the authorities to take appropriate measures to stop extortion on roads from trucks carrying agriculture products.

Orange farmer Atiqur Rahman said banks are not interested in providing long-term loans and impose various types of conditions whereas long-term loans are very important for farmers as they should be given the opportunity in a season to repay loans after harvesting.

Agriculture entrepreneur Marzina said they were working on producing safe food, for example, organic pest management. However, buyers are not ready to pay accordingly.