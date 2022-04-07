No food crisis in country: Razzaque

Agriculture Minister and Awami League Presidium Member (AL) Dr Abdur Razzaque today said there is no food crisis in the country and not a single person has remained unfed.

He said this while inspecting seed production field at Manikganj, Singair and Ghior Upazila.

The Agriculture Minister said BNP leaders are spreading falsehood against the incumbent government on the issue of food. Some intellectuals and civil society members are talking the same, he said.

He also said the people had starved everyday during the BNP regime, people had died every year due to Monga. But in the last 13 years, not a single person died of food crisis in the country, he added.

He also said the government is giving seeds to the farmers free, if necessary it will be increased across the country.

Agriculture Secretary Md Sayedul Islam, Director General of Department of Agricultural Extension Banogir Alam, Director General of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute Md Shahjahan Kabir, Manikganj Deputy Commissioner (DC) Md Abdul Latif , Police Super (SP) Golam Azad Khan and Agricultural Extension`s Deputy Director Anayet Ullah, among others, were present.