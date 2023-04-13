Youth will lead 'smart agriculture' in Bangladesh: Minister Razzaque

Bangladesh

UNB
13 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 09:45 am

Related News

Youth will lead 'smart agriculture' in Bangladesh: Minister Razzaque

UNB
13 April, 2023, 09:40 am
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 09:45 am
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

 Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque has said the young generation will lead the advent and adoption of the concept of smart agriculture in Bangladesh. 

"For food security, we need more productivity. Smart agriculture is a need of time and for this, we have to go for a mechanized cultivation system," he said, highlighting the contribution of agriculture to the country's GDP (12%). 

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque made these remarks at a seminar titled "Transforming Conventional Agriculture to Smart Agriculture" held on Wednesday (12 April) at a city hotel.

He also said the government is committed to giving all sorts of policy support needed. 

He also urged for a multipurpose cold storage system to mitigate wastage. Later, he stressed product variety, efficient use of water and climate-resistant crop production.  

Meanwhile, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar has said it is imperative to invest in modern technology and education to increase productivity, sustainability and profitability for our farmers.

According to him, these would help Bangladesh to achieve the goal of Smart Agriculture.  

"Besides, it is also imperative to train our farmers to adopt technology and advanced technology-based agricultural management," he said.   

The DCCI president also said Bangladesh's agro and food-processing industry crossed the $1 billion mark, exporting around 700 items to over 145 countries. 

During his speech, Md Sattar highlighted the challenges the agro and food-processing industry – which accounts for about 0.22% of the GDP - currently faces such as limited value-addition skills, lack of diversification, quality assurance, low awareness of sanitary and phytosanitary compliance issues. 

"Moreover, to keep pace with the 4IR, we have to learn nano-technology, bio-informatics, machines, internet of things and new agriculture technologies," He said.  

Secretary of ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin said to meet the growing demand for food, Bangladesh needs to go for smart agriculture and to adopt this concept we need to go for smart technology. 

"Most of the countries in the world are now using smart technology, nanotechnology, biotechnology and various blessings of 4IR. Therefore, to compete we can not lag behind the others,"

 He also called upon the private sector to lead smart agriculture to its next stage. In this regard, the government will give all possible support to the private sector, he added.   

WFP's country representative and FAO's acting country representative in Bangladesh Domenico Scalpelli said that commercial agriculture in Bangladesh is gradually increasing but he underscored the importance of the value addition of agricultural products. 

He also said that smart agriculture aims to improve productivity and the quality of products. He also urged the younger generation to be engaged in the agriculture sector more and more.    

Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, MP was present at the seminar as the Chief Guest.  Secretary of ICT Division Md Shamsul Arefin and WFP's country representative and FAO's acting country representative in Bangladesh Domenico Scalpelli also joined as the special guest and guest of honour respectively.  

Top News

Agricultural Minister Dr Abdur Razzak / agricultural / youth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

39m | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

34m | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

21h | Health

More Videos from TBS

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

Mithila is coming to cinema with 'Mayaa'

15h | TBS Entertainment
Journey of a revolutionary ends

Journey of a revolutionary ends

17h | TBS Today
TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

TBS Eid Magazine Feat. Miss World Bangladesh Oishee

23h | TBS Stories
Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

Does Wonder Woman have a cameo in The Flash movie?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

2
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Metro Rail now runs for 6 hours

5
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner

6
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format