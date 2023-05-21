Decision on onion import in 2-3 days: agriculture minister

Agriculture Minister Md Abdur Razzaque has said a decision on onion import will be taken within two to three days after monitoring the market situation.

"I know that all middle and limited-income people are suffering. The price of onion should not be Tk80 per kg. At the policy level, we are putting emphasis on the interests of our local farmers," the minister said while talking to reporters at his Secretariat office today (21 May).

"We have discussed it at the highest level of policymaking. We are monitoring the market very closely. Insha'Allah, you will get a decision on whether we will import onions in 2-3 days," he said.

Last week, Agriculture Secretary Wahida Akhter said the government is considering importing onions due to the hike in onion prices in the market.

Due to government intervention, onion production in the country has increased by more than one million tonnes in the last two years, according to the DAE (Department of Agricultural Extension).

This year alone, more than 34 lakh tonnes of onion have been produced in the country. Meanwhile, the demand for onion in the country is 26 to 28 lakh tonnes per year.

However, due to the lack of a proper storage system or adverse environment, 30-35% of locally produced onions are wasted.