Baira leaders ask Malaysian minister to allow all recruiters to send workers

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 06:50 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A   delegation of Bangladesh International Recruiting Agency (Baira), led by its former president Mohammed Noor Ali, has met with Malaysian Plantation, Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Majah Zuraida Binti Kamaruddin.

They met and exchanged views during an event held at a Dhaka hotel on Saturday, reads a Baira press release.

During the discussion, the association urged the Malaysian minister to allow all licenced Bangladeshi recruiting agencies to send workers to her country.                     

Immediate past secretary general Shameem Ahmed Chowdhury Noman, former joint secretary Mizanur Rahman, and finance secretary Fakhrul Islam were part of the delegation.

In response, the minister said that poor migrant workers will not require to pay any money (zero migration cost) for entering Malaysia.                                         

She then remarked that her ministry will ensure the welfare, salary, accommodation, health and other essential facilities for Bangladeshi workers as per the ILO guidelines.

Later, Baira leaders told Datuk Majah Zuraida Binti Kamaruddin that they are fully prepared to meet the migrant workers' demand in Malaysian companies.                                          

A debate over syndication in labour recruitment in Malaysia is swirling around, especially after Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur signed a memorandum of understanding in this regard on December 19.

At the heart of the debate is the syndicate of 25 Bangladeshi agents and 250 subagents mentioned by Malaysian Human Resources Minister M Saravanan in a letter to Bangladesh Expatriates' Welfare Minister Imran Ahmad on January 14.                                               

However, the Bangladeshi recruiters appreciated the letter sent by Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed to Malaysian government proposing open recruitment from all the legal agencies of Bangladesh on January 18.  

Comments

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

5h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

8h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

9h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

9h | Wheels

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

English pacer Jofra Archer predicts the Ukraine war eight years in advance

36m | Videos
Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

Sean Penn is documenting the war in Ukraine

51m | Videos
Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

Bangladesh Tigers revive Shaheed Chandu Stadium

56m | Videos
Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

3h | Videos

