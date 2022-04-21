Alliance for Women Migrant Voices launched to strengthen women's safe migration

Migration

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:19 pm

Alliance for Women Migrant Voices launched to strengthen women's safe migration

TBS Report
21 April, 2022, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2022, 01:19 pm
Picture: TBS
Picture: TBS

Alliance for Women Migrant Voices (AWMV), a network of 22 women rights-based organisations has launched to strengthen women's safe migration. 

Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed was present as the chief guest at the launching ceremony on Thursday (21 April) at Probashi Kallyan Bhaban.

The event was organised by the Centre for Women and Children Studies (CWCS) which is being supported by Manusher Jonno Foundation (MJF) and funded by Global Affairs Canada. 

The network will work to establish and ensure equal rights and opportunities, address discrimination and violence in the workplace, advocate for enactment and amendment of laws and policies, and increase knowledge and awareness among women migrants.         

Among others, expat ministry secretary Dr Ahmed Munirus Saleheen, MJF executive director Shaheen Anam were present as special guests while Prof Ishrat Sharmin chaired the event.                 

"We have to stop sending women workers abroad who are completely uneducated. The women migrant should have at least pass class 8 or 9," Expatriate Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Imran Ahmed said. 

"If we can ensure the proper education, training, and skill, the possibility of harassment at the destination will be minimised," he added.                                   

He emphasised on sending skilled women workers, especially in the service sectors like nursing and caregivers as there is a huge demand from the developed world. 

