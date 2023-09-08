Dhaka, New Delhi sign 3 MoUs after Hasina-Modi talks

Bangladesh

UNB
08 September, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 09:31 pm

Related News

Dhaka, New Delhi sign 3 MoUs after Hasina-Modi talks

UNB
08 September, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2023, 09:31 pm
Photo: X handle of Indian PM Modi
Photo: X handle of Indian PM Modi

Bangladesh and India on Friday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi here.

The MoUs are-- Cooperation on Agricultural Research and Education between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council and Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025.

The other MoU is between Bangladesh Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India for network connectivity to facilitate transactions in rupee and taka between the two countries.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters.

Top News

Bangladesh-India / Hasina-Modi Talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walter Rodney

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

45m | Book Review
With a deft touch, artisans transform everyday fruits and vegetables like apples, pineapples, watermelons, radishes etc into edible artpieces like peacocks, fish, ducks, and what not. Photos: Courtesy

The blossoming art of fruit carving

55m | Panorama
The MG GT is designed to be an exciting daily driver and thus comes with sporty features all around such as aggressive headlights and taillights, 17-inch rims, a sporty interior and a peppy engine with tiptronic gears. Photo: Akif Hamid

MG GT: A lot of car for the price

18h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

Elected criminals

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

The train from Dhaka to Bhanga goes via Padma Bridge for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

Bangladesh need to win to keep their Asia Cup final hopes alive

12h | TBS SPORTS
Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

Messi-Ronaldo is not at the top of the richest athletes in history

16h | TBS SPORTS
India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

India will have to pay Rs 14,000 crore to become 'Bharat'

1d | TBS World