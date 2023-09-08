Dhaka, New Delhi sign 3 MoUs after Hasina-Modi talks

Bangladesh and India on Friday signed three memorandums of understanding (MoUs) after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's meeting with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi here.

The MoUs are-- Cooperation on Agricultural Research and Education between Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council and Extension of Cultural Exchange Programme from 2023 to 2025.

The other MoU is between Bangladesh Bank and the National Payments Corporation of India for network connectivity to facilitate transactions in rupee and taka between the two countries.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said this while briefing reporters.