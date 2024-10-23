Rail communication with Khulna resumes after 11 hrs

A freight train derailed at Ansarbaria railway station in Chuadanga on 23 October, which suspended reail communication with Khulna for 11 hours. Photo: TBS

Rail communication with Khulna resumed about 11 hours after the derailment of a Khulna-bound freight train near the Ansarbaria station in Jibannagar upazila of Chuadanga earlier today (23 October).

Hundreds of train passengers reportedly remained stranded for around 11 hours due to the derailment.

According to Transport Officer of Bangladesh Railway's Pakshi Division Anwar Hossain, a train left Santahar Station for Khulna last night, eight bogies of which went off the track after the train left Darshana Railway Station in Chuadanga at around 1am.

"The wheels of the train broke into pieces. It was heading for Khulna to load oil," Anwar added.

Meanwhile, a four-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident.

Two relief trains reached Ansarbaria station from Ishwardi and Khulna to help put the freight train back on the track this morning. The eight derailed wagons were removed from the rail track around 10:40am.

Later, the Khulna-bound Chitra Express left Darshana station at 12:05pm and crossed Ansarbaria station as usual. Since then, all trains have been operating swiftly.

Anwar has been made the chief of the investigation committee.

The other members of the committee are Member of Divisional Engineering-1 Abdul Hamid, Divisional Signal Officer Rajib Billah and Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Loco) Ashish Kumar Mondal.

Rail communication was suspended for 11 hours as the rail track going through Ansarbaria station was single line, said Anwar.