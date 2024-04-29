Mahindra aims to transform farming and enrich lives of farmers

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 11:56 am

Related News

Mahindra aims to transform farming and enrich lives of farmers

Mahindra Launches new campaign to raise awareness about the Mahindra Tractor brand

TBS Report
29 April, 2024, 11:45 am
Last modified: 29 April, 2024, 11:56 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mahindra Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group launched a new campaign drawing out a unique play connecting the tractor businessmen, the farmers of Bangladesh and the Mahindra Tractor brand. 

Through this initiative, Mahindra aims to bring to light the struggles and aspirations of these hardworking individuals, through a simple, yet effective and compelling narrative highlighting the life and challenges faced by a small-town tractor businessmen and farmers. 

At the core of the campaign's narrative lies a powerful solution – the Mahindra Tractor, willfully crafted to address every pain faced by farmers. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Communicating directly with its audience in Bangla, the entertaining campaign showcases the importance of a tractor's dependability among its audiences, through a rhythmic tonality, with tractor businessmen playing a pivotal role in ensuring smooth farming operations. 

However, the farmer and the businessman's experience is marred by challenges ranging from lack of reliability of inferior equipment, raising concerns around the reliability, fuel efficiency and high operating cost. 

The campaign then goes on to present Mahindra Tractor's unrivalled reliability, longevity, sturdiness, and exceptional fuel efficiency, including an industry leading 6-year warranty, emerging as a beacon of hope, with the promise of transforming the lives and livelihoods of the farmer and that of the businessman.   

Synonymous with the colour red, Mahindra is a leading tractor player in Bangladesh. With a presence in the country for over 25 years Mahindra understands the pulse of the rural economy and continues to deliver tailor-made solutions driving growth and prosperity among its customers in rural communities in the country. 

Mahindra in Bangladesh is not just known for its tough and reliable tractors, but for the company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction among its customers. With an extensive sales, service and spares network across Bangladesh, Karnaphuli Group and RANCON Group partner Mahindra Tractors in the country, instilling confidence and peace of mind among tractor businessmen and farmers, ensuring they focus on what truly matters

With the release of this campaign, Mahindra reaffirms its dedication to its purpose of Transform Farming and Enriching Lives by empowering grassroots entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable development in Bangladesh. 

Mahindra

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

50m | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

55m | Brands
China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

China crash involving Huawei-backed Aito electric vehicle kills three

3h | Wheels
Despite a slowdown in consumer business after the US sanctions, Huawei’s profits steadily grew thanks to its diversified businesses. Photo: Jebun Nesa Alo

How Huawei diversified business to defy the effects of US sanctions

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

How Taiwan is taking advantage of the US-China conflict

20m | Videos
Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

Why is China helping Russia despite the risk of US sanctions?

1h | Videos
This is a fight to ensure safe food!

This is a fight to ensure safe food!

1h | Videos
Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

Ocado robots are taking over warehouse work

3h | Videos