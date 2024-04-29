Mahindra aims to transform farming and enrich lives of farmers

Mahindra Tractors, part of the Mahindra Group launched a new campaign drawing out a unique play connecting the tractor businessmen, the farmers of Bangladesh and the Mahindra Tractor brand.

Through this initiative, Mahindra aims to bring to light the struggles and aspirations of these hardworking individuals, through a simple, yet effective and compelling narrative highlighting the life and challenges faced by a small-town tractor businessmen and farmers.

At the core of the campaign's narrative lies a powerful solution – the Mahindra Tractor, willfully crafted to address every pain faced by farmers.

Communicating directly with its audience in Bangla, the entertaining campaign showcases the importance of a tractor's dependability among its audiences, through a rhythmic tonality, with tractor businessmen playing a pivotal role in ensuring smooth farming operations.

However, the farmer and the businessman's experience is marred by challenges ranging from lack of reliability of inferior equipment, raising concerns around the reliability, fuel efficiency and high operating cost.

The campaign then goes on to present Mahindra Tractor's unrivalled reliability, longevity, sturdiness, and exceptional fuel efficiency, including an industry leading 6-year warranty, emerging as a beacon of hope, with the promise of transforming the lives and livelihoods of the farmer and that of the businessman.

Synonymous with the colour red, Mahindra is a leading tractor player in Bangladesh. With a presence in the country for over 25 years Mahindra understands the pulse of the rural economy and continues to deliver tailor-made solutions driving growth and prosperity among its customers in rural communities in the country.

Mahindra in Bangladesh is not just known for its tough and reliable tractors, but for the company's unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction among its customers. With an extensive sales, service and spares network across Bangladesh, Karnaphuli Group and RANCON Group partner Mahindra Tractors in the country, instilling confidence and peace of mind among tractor businessmen and farmers, ensuring they focus on what truly matters

With the release of this campaign, Mahindra reaffirms its dedication to its purpose of Transform Farming and Enriching Lives by empowering grassroots entrepreneurs and fostering sustainable development in Bangladesh.