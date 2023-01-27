Mahindra unveils Yuvo Tech plus tractors in Bangladesh

Corporates

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 05:37 pm

Related News

Mahindra unveils Yuvo Tech plus tractors in Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 January, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2023, 05:37 pm
Mahindra unveils Yuvo Tech plus tractors in Bangladesh

Mumbai based tractor manufacturer Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector has launched a new advanced range of Yuvo Tech plus tractor series in Bangladesh.

Mahindra & Mahindra farm equipment sector President Hemant Sikka unveiled the tractor series at Indo - Bangladesh Agri Mechanization Summit 2023 at International Convention City Bashundhara ( ICCB ) in the capital Friday (27 January).

Local Distributor Rancon Group managing director Romo Rouf Chowdhury and Karnaphuli Group automobile coordinator Araj Chowdhary were guests of honour on the occasion .

From the fleet of next generation Yuvo tractor series , the world's largest tractor manufacturer launched the Mahindra 575 DI Yuvo Tech plus, 585 Yuvo Tech plus in the 45 HP to 50hp category . 

The series comes with 12F ( forward ) and 3R ( reverse ) transmission technology, with a 3- speed range option to help select gear speeds based on different soil types and agri applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Sikka said, "New advanced engine technology, transmission and hydraulics of Yuvo Tech plus makes it the most advanced tractor in its segment. Through this modern tool, we aim to deliver the best-in-class productivity, comfort, savings and earnings to the ever demanding and highly aspirational farmer of Bangladesh," he said. 

Mahindra Head of international operations and Vice President Sanjay Jadhav, Senior Vice President Ramesh Ramachandran, Rancon Agro Machinery Executive Director Sultanuzzaman Sazan and Mahindra farm equipment sector Country Head Sourabh Biswas were also present on the occasion .

Rancon Group Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowdhury told The Business Standard that they are offering a five-year installment opportunity so that farmers can afford the technology. 

The price of the newly launched tractors will be announced soon, he added.

Mahindra / tractors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch:TBS

Why we need consumer education for consumer wellbeing

5h | Thoughts
Dr Ahsan H Mansur, Executive Director, Policy Research Institute. Illustration: TBS

Twin shocks call for stronger domestic policy response

6h | Thoughts
December-er shohor, taxi taken for airport and the Park Street bathed in lights. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

Exploring Kolkata on foot, empowered by Google Maps

6h | Explorer
Island hopping in Bangladesh?

Island hopping in Bangladesh?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

20h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

21h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

23h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund