Mahindra unveils Yuvo Tech plus tractors in Bangladesh

Mumbai based tractor manufacturer Mahindra Farm Equipment Sector has launched a new advanced range of Yuvo Tech plus tractor series in Bangladesh.

Mahindra & Mahindra farm equipment sector President Hemant Sikka unveiled the tractor series at Indo - Bangladesh Agri Mechanization Summit 2023 at International Convention City Bashundhara ( ICCB ) in the capital Friday (27 January).

Local Distributor Rancon Group managing director Romo Rouf Chowdhury and Karnaphuli Group automobile coordinator Araj Chowdhary were guests of honour on the occasion .

From the fleet of next generation Yuvo tractor series , the world's largest tractor manufacturer launched the Mahindra 575 DI Yuvo Tech plus, 585 Yuvo Tech plus in the 45 HP to 50hp category .

The series comes with 12F ( forward ) and 3R ( reverse ) transmission technology, with a 3- speed range option to help select gear speeds based on different soil types and agri applications.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemant Sikka said, "New advanced engine technology, transmission and hydraulics of Yuvo Tech plus makes it the most advanced tractor in its segment. Through this modern tool, we aim to deliver the best-in-class productivity, comfort, savings and earnings to the ever demanding and highly aspirational farmer of Bangladesh," he said.

Mahindra Head of international operations and Vice President Sanjay Jadhav, Senior Vice President Ramesh Ramachandran, Rancon Agro Machinery Executive Director Sultanuzzaman Sazan and Mahindra farm equipment sector Country Head Sourabh Biswas were also present on the occasion .

Rancon Group Managing Director Romo Rouf Chowdhury told The Business Standard that they are offering a five-year installment opportunity so that farmers can afford the technology.

The price of the newly launched tractors will be announced soon, he added.