Madrasa girl ‘commits suicide’ in Cox’s Bazar after being raped

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:01 am

Related News

Madrasa girl ‘commits suicide’ in Cox’s Bazar after being raped

“The girl's father has filed an unnatural death case at the police station. After the autopsy report, the issue of rape will be added upon confirmation”

TBS Report
25 July, 2021, 10:00 am
Last modified: 25 July, 2021, 10:01 am
Credit: fergregory via Adobe Stock via the Big Think
Credit: fergregory via Adobe Stock via the Big Think

A 14-year-old madrasa student has reportedly committed suicide in Cox's Bazar after being raped by three miscreants. 

Ayub, father of the deceased alleged that after being raped on Friday night, his daughter Rekha committed suicide by poisoning herself at her home on Saturday morning as she could not bear the humiliation.

The incident took place in the Rajakhali union of Pekuaupazila of Cox's Bazar. Rekha was an eighth-grade student of Rajakhali Senior Madrasa.

Pekua Police Station Officer in Charge (Investigation) Kanon Sarkar said the body of the student was recovered and sent to the District Sadar Hospital. 

"The girl's father has filed an unnatural death case at the police station. After the autopsy report, the issue of rape will be added upon confirmation," said Sarker.

According to locals, three miscreants on Friday around 11pm forcibly took the victim to a fish farm and raped her. 

The locals came to her rescue and brought her back home after which she took the poison. 

Top News

Madrasa student / committed suicide / rape

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Moving migrants

Moving migrants

16h | Videos
TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

TBS Today: Savar tannery estate project still incomplete after 19 years

5d | Videos
TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

TBS World: World's tallest sandcastle built in Denmark

5d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

TBS Current Affairs: Sacrificial animal markets and coronavirus infections

5d | Videos

Most Read

1
Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link
Infrastructure

Rail wants Dhaka-Cox’s Bazar broad gauge link

2
CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass
Economy

CID seeks travel ban, blocking NIDs for Dhamaka top brass

3
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

4
Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities
Economy

Govt to liquidate Evaly or seize assets for failure to meet liabilities

5
Mosharraf Karim. Photo: Collected
Glitz

Actor Mosharraf Karim sued for Tk50cr over 'misrepresentation' of lawyers in TV drama

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds