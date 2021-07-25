Madrasa girl ‘commits suicide’ in Cox’s Bazar after being raped

Credit: fergregory via Adobe Stock via the Big Think

A 14-year-old madrasa student has reportedly committed suicide in Cox's Bazar after being raped by three miscreants.

Ayub, father of the deceased alleged that after being raped on Friday night, his daughter Rekha committed suicide by poisoning herself at her home on Saturday morning as she could not bear the humiliation.

The incident took place in the Rajakhali union of Pekuaupazila of Cox's Bazar. Rekha was an eighth-grade student of Rajakhali Senior Madrasa.

Pekua Police Station Officer in Charge (Investigation) Kanon Sarkar said the body of the student was recovered and sent to the District Sadar Hospital.

"The girl's father has filed an unnatural death case at the police station. After the autopsy report, the issue of rape will be added upon confirmation," said Sarker.

According to locals, three miscreants on Friday around 11pm forcibly took the victim to a fish farm and raped her.

The locals came to her rescue and brought her back home after which she took the poison.