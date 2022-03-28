Mass media bill placed in JS with provision to pay salary by 1st week of month

Law & order

UNB
28 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:15 pm

Related News

Mass media bill placed in JS with provision to pay salary by 1st week of month

The bill provides for recognising journalists in the media industry as employees instead of workers

UNB
28 March, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 28 March, 2022, 09:15 pm
Bangladesh parliament
Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban or National Parliament House. Photo: Collected

The Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill 2022 was placed in Parliament aimed at increasing facilities in job for journalists and other employees.

Information and Broadcast Minister Hasan Mahmud placed the bill and it was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee. The committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.

The bill provides for recognising journalists in the media industry as employees instead of workers.

The wage board will be applicable for journalists and employees of all the media outlets, including print and electronic, as per the proposed law.

According to the bill, the working hours for media employees will be 36 hours in a week instead of 48 hours, while the casual leave will be for 15 days instead of 10 days and the earned leave will be 100 days instead of 60 days annually.

Besides, the festival leave will be for 10 days in a year, recreation leave for 15 days instead of one month after every three years, and the maternity leave for six months in place of the existing eight weeks.

If anyone or organisation violates the provisions of the bill, s/he will be fined Tk50,000-500,000.

On 15 October, 2018, the cabinet cleared the draft "Mass Media Employees Act (Conditions of Service)" at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Secretariat.

The government will be able to cancel the licences or registration of the media. The owners of media outlets will also face punishment for violation of the proposed law.

If anyone or any organisation violates the provisions of the bill, he/she will face monetary fine or imprisonment, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.

Top News

Mass Media Employees Act

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Esther Duflo and Melinda French Gates. Sketch: TBS

How cash transfers bring more women into the workforce

7h | Panorama
Photo caption: How expensive is soybean oil now, after a continuous price hike for over a year? Photo: Mumit M

The tale of a ‘collaterally damaged’ people

9h | Analysis
Photo caption: In the near future, Wagely plans to promote financial literacy through SMS to teach workers how to manage money. Photo: Courtesy

Wagely: Helping workers manage money better

10h | Panorama
Moving ahead with 5G

Moving ahead with 5G

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Medicines made from poisonous plants

Medicines made from poisonous plants

7h | Videos
Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

Aquarium Fish Exhibition Bangladesh held in Dhaka

7h | Videos
World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

World monuments go dark for Earth Hour

23h | Videos
Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

Bacardi NH7 Weekender returns after pandemic hiatus

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

6
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy