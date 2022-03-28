Mass media bill placed in JS with provision to pay salary by 1st week of month

The Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill 2022 was placed in Parliament aimed at increasing facilities in job for journalists and other employees.

Information and Broadcast Minister Hasan Mahmud placed the bill and it was sent to the respective parliamentary standing committee. The committee was asked to submit its report within 60 days.

The bill provides for recognising journalists in the media industry as employees instead of workers.

The wage board will be applicable for journalists and employees of all the media outlets, including print and electronic, as per the proposed law.

According to the bill, the working hours for media employees will be 36 hours in a week instead of 48 hours, while the casual leave will be for 15 days instead of 10 days and the earned leave will be 100 days instead of 60 days annually.

Besides, the festival leave will be for 10 days in a year, recreation leave for 15 days instead of one month after every three years, and the maternity leave for six months in place of the existing eight weeks.

If anyone or organisation violates the provisions of the bill, s/he will be fined Tk50,000-500,000.

On 15 October, 2018, the cabinet cleared the draft "Mass Media Employees Act (Conditions of Service)" at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Secretariat.

The government will be able to cancel the licences or registration of the media. The owners of media outlets will also face punishment for violation of the proposed law.

If anyone or any organisation violates the provisions of the bill, he/she will face monetary fine or imprisonment, Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam said.