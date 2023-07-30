Law enforcers ready for holding fair, conflict-free polls: Home minister tells EMF

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal today said all the law enforcement agencies are ready for holding fair and conflict-free elections in the country.

"Our law enforcement agencies are ready to deal with any kind of situation centering the national elections," he told the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) delegation while exchanging views with them at his office.

A six-member election monitoring delegation comprising members from the US, China, Japan, and Ireland held a meeting with the home minister over the upcoming parliamentary election in Bangladesh.

The members are US citizen Terry L Islay, founder of Tenet Finance International Group; Nick Paul, a senior journalist from Ireland; Park Chung Chung of Korea, Usuki Sugu of Japan, Michel John Sherif of the UK and Andy Lin of China.

The home minister said the delegation inquired about the home ministry's readiness for conducting fair elections.

Photo: BSS

"We have said that our police force, BGB, Ansar, Coast Guard, and other law enforcement forces are ready to conduct a fair and conflict-free election. They are capable of and efficient for holding the polls with professionalism," he said.

Kamal said, "We have played the right role in all the elections since 1971. The most important matter is that the ministry will not have any role here. The Election Commission (EC) will play the key role. Security forces and administration will be under their control during the polls period."

He said the Ministry of Home Affairs will not be able to transfer any officials after the announcement of the election schedule by the EC.

The home minister said the EMF delegation expressed satisfaction over the preparations. Basically, they came to know about the preparation of the home ministry, he added.

Earlier, the EMF delegation came to Bangladesh on 28 July to observe the environment and political situation before the national elections.