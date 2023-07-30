Demand for caretaker govt unconstitutional, illegal: Independent US observer Isley

The demand for a caretaker government is unconstitutional and illegal in the present political context of Bangladesh, said Terry L Isley, an independent election observer on Sunday (30 July).

US political analyst Isley is part of a delegation – invited by the Election Monitoring Forum (EMF) – including European Union political affairs journalist Nick Paul from Ireland, social activist Yusuki Sugu from Japan, and Chinese political analyst Andy Lin.

Earlier today, Isley, along with the three other foreign observers, held a meeting with the EMF, a committee which has former Election Commissioner Brigadier General Shahadat Hossain Chowdhury (Retired) as its advisor and Prof Mohammad Abed Ali as chairman.

Speaking to reporters at the Election Commission Secretariat in the capital, US political analyst Isley said his observation was made based on the country's constitution that does not allow a caretaker government system.

The delegates held a one-hour-long meeting with the Election Commission, including Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and four other election commissioners.

Also present in the meeting were EMF Director Professor Dr Mahfuzul Islam, Professor Dr Abul Kalam Azad and Vice President of SAARC Human Rights Foundation Mizanur Rahman Majumdar.

Citing that the constitution must be changed in order to bring a caretaker government, he said, "Although it would be a good thing if the EC could do it, they cannot do so as it would require them to change the constitution. There is no legal framework to do so. So, this is not possible at the moment."

While clarifying that his opinion does not represent the US government, but as a member of the international observers' team of elections, Isley said he trusts that the Election Commission, under the ruling government, will be able to organise fair elections.

Another foreign observer, Nick Paul, a senior journalist from Ireland, expressed hope that the upcoming national elections will be free and fair adhering to provisions of the constitution.

During the press briefing, Election Monitoring Forum Chairman Forum Abed Ali said the foreign observers in today's meeting wanted to know about the recent elections as well as preparations for the upcoming elections.

He said, "Foreign representatives, including the European Union and the United States, wanted to know about the rules and regulations concerning their participation as observers in the upcoming election. They were assured that foreign observers would be allowed here before and after voting, and there would be no obstruction from the commission."

Regarding the caretaker government, Abed Ali pointed out that the representatives had no interest in the matter as it is considered unconstitutional.

Rather, they emphasised the importance of adhering to provisions of the constitution and properly applying the laws governing the Election Commission.

"The foreign observers hope that the Election Commission will ensure fair elections with the support of political parties and the government," he added.

The issue of the 17 July attack – on Dhaka-17 constituency candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alom – was also discussed during the meeting.

Abed Ali said, "The representatives want to know the steps EC has taken in response to the attack on Hero Alom. The commission has given them an explanation in this regard adding that those who were involved in the attack have been arrested."

Referring to the main agenda during today's meeting, Election Commission Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said the observers enquired about how the commission plans to organise fair and free elections, while addressing any minor issues during recent by-elections for the city corporation and the Parliament.

Stating that the meeting discussed the participation of observers in the upcoming 12th national elections, Jahangir Alam further said foreign observers are welcome, but they must obtain prior permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.