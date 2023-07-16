Land secretary calls for public notification of surveys

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman said if the survey starts in any area, the concerned landowners should be sincerely informed about it.

"If necessary, appropriate publicity activities should be carried out regarding the survey," he said while speaking at the ZSO conference and bi-monthly meeting of the Land Record and Survey Department on Sunday (16 July).

Director General of Land Record and Survey Department Md Abdul Barik was also present on the occasion.

The secretary stated that apart from the concerned landowners, other public and private stakeholders should also be informed when the survey starts.

"Many survey-related problems arise simply due to a lack of information. At the same time, all of us - those who own land - should be aware of when the survey starts," he added.

"Based on our direct experience since the introduction of various types of digital land services, we can say that the more automated and transparent the system, the more sustainable it is, and the allegations of corruption decrease," he said.

That is why the government has emphasised the sustainable development of the survey system, he said.

The secretary directed the relevant authorities to establish an online hearing system for survey-related cases as soon as possible for the benefit of the citizens.