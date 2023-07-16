Land secretary calls for public notification of surveys

Bangladesh

16 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

Land secretary calls for public notification of surveys

The land secretary also directs relevant officials to take steps for online hearing of case related to survey

16 July, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 16 July, 2023, 05:01 pm
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Land Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman said if the survey starts in any area, the concerned landowners should be sincerely informed about it. 

"If necessary, appropriate publicity activities should be carried out regarding the survey," he said while speaking at the ZSO conference and bi-monthly meeting of the Land Record and Survey Department on Sunday (16 July).

Director General of Land Record and Survey Department Md Abdul Barik was also present on the occasion.

The secretary stated that apart from the concerned landowners, other public and private stakeholders should also be informed when the survey starts. 

"Many survey-related problems arise simply due to a lack of information. At the same time, all of us - those who own land - should be aware of when the survey starts," he added.

"Based on our direct experience since the introduction of various types of digital land services, we can say that the more automated and transparent the system, the more sustainable it is, and the allegations of corruption decrease," he said. 

That is why the government has emphasised the sustainable development of the survey system, he said.

The secretary directed the relevant authorities to establish an online hearing system for survey-related cases as soon as possible for the benefit of the citizens.

Land Survey / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

1h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

1h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

1h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

3h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

18h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September