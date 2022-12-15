Land owners to get smart cards: Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
15 December, 2022, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 03:05 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

The government will introduce smart cards containing all land-related information for the land owners, said Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed on Thursday (15 December).

The work of preparing smart cards for the land owners will start this fiscal year, he told reporters at a dialogue organised by Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) at the secretariat.

This card will be called Certificate of Land Ownership, he said.

The card will contain up-to-date information on how much land a person owns and will be updated automatically if he/she buys or sells land, the Minister added.

He said that there are still problems at the field-level land offices and people are still being harassed there. "But we are trying to reduce these complexities."

"We have opened a call centre to listen to the complaints. It is being updated further. Calls are coming from abroad as well," said Saifuzzaman.

The dialogue was presided over by BSRF president Tapan Biswas and moderated by General Secretary Masudul Hoque.

