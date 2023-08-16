Woman stabbed to death by ‘brother-in-law over land dispute’ in Faridpur

Bangladesh

UNB
16 August, 2023, 11:45 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2023, 11:50 am

Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A 43-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her brother-in-law over a land dispute at Kamalapur Lal Intersection in Faridpur district town on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Mazeda Parvin, wife of Raza Mia of the area.

Quoting her family members, MA Jalil, officer-in-charge of Faridpur Police Station, said Raza Mia and his brother Abdur Rab had been having disputes over the ownership of a plot of land.

On Tuesday afternoon, Abdur Rab went to Raza Mia's house and demanded a payment related to the land from Mazeda.

When Mazeda said the payment had already been made, a furious Abdur Rab stabbed her indiscriminately, leaving her injured, said family members.

Later, she was taken to Faridpur Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical College and Hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

Abdur Rab went into hiding after the incident.

