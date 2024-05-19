Labour Welfare Foundation distributes Tk17.55 lakh cheques amongst labourers, their children

Members of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation in a board meeting on 19 May. Photo: Courtesy
Members of Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation in a board meeting on 19 May. Photo: Courtesy

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has distributed cheques worth Tk17.55 lakh from the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF) fund as medical and education related assistance amongst labourers and their meritorious children today (19 May).

State Minister for Labour and Employment Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, who is also the chairman of the Labour Welfare Foundation,  handed over the cheques to a total of 30 people, reads a press statement.

The foundation approved financial assistance of Tk4.03 crore in its 30th board meeting on the day. 

During the ongoing fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24), a total of Tk31.55 crore has been distributed amongst labourers so far.

