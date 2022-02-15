2,643 labourers to get Tk15.29 crore assistance from Labour Welfare Foundation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:09 pm

Related News

2,643 labourers to get Tk15.29 crore assistance from Labour Welfare Foundation

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 10:09 pm
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Some 2,643 labourers and their family members will receive financial assistance of over Tk15.29 crore from the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

The assistance was approved at the 24th Board Meeting of the Labour Welfare Foundation chaired by State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian at the Secretariat here today.

Of the assistance, the family members of 79 labourers who died of incurable diseases or accidents while working in various institutional or informal sectors will receive Tk87.80 lakh.

Besides, 2,339 labourers who are suffering from various incurable diseases or sustained injuries in accidents will get over Tk12.63 for treatment.

Also, 131 meritorious children of labourers will be provided Tk59.25 lakh for higher education. 

The meeting also approved over Tk1.19 crore as emergency aid for treatment of the labourers and their family members, who were injured in various accidents.
 

Top News

Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation (BLWF)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Biden’s administration needs to show some political will to help Afghanistan out of a crisis it helped create. Photo: Bloomberg

Joe Biden’s $7 billion betrayal of Afghanistan

9h | Panorama
Proposed coordinated complex of public library and national museum at Shahbag. Photo: Courtesy

National Public Library and the National Museum renovation: A bold vision for the future

12h | Habitat
No need for so many non-bank financial institutions

‘No need for so many non-bank financial institutions’

12h | Panorama
Good handwriting does not only mean writing picture-perfect print-like letters, it has certain morphology as well. Photo : Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Who still needs to learn handwriting in the digital era?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

Runner Automobiles to make Bajaj three-wheelers

4h | Videos
The most amazing sunsets in the world

The most amazing sunsets in the world

4h | Videos
James Webb Telescope sends back first image

James Webb Telescope sends back first image

4h | Videos
Greek divers send love messages underwater

Greek divers send love messages underwater

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

3
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

4
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

5
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

6
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director