2,643 labourers to get Tk15.29 crore assistance from Labour Welfare Foundation

Some 2,643 labourers and their family members will receive financial assistance of over Tk15.29 crore from the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation Fund under the Ministry of Labor and Employment.

The assistance was approved at the 24th Board Meeting of the Labour Welfare Foundation chaired by State Minister for Labor and Employment Begum Mannujan Sufian at the Secretariat here today.

Of the assistance, the family members of 79 labourers who died of incurable diseases or accidents while working in various institutional or informal sectors will receive Tk87.80 lakh.

Besides, 2,339 labourers who are suffering from various incurable diseases or sustained injuries in accidents will get over Tk12.63 for treatment.

Also, 131 meritorious children of labourers will be provided Tk59.25 lakh for higher education.

The meeting also approved over Tk1.19 crore as emergency aid for treatment of the labourers and their family members, who were injured in various accidents.

