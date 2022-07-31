Labour Welfare Foundation allocates Tk4.64 crore to aid workers

The Bangladesh Labour Welfare Foundation under the Ministry of Labour and Employment has approved a fund of Tk4.64 crore to assist 883 workers from formal and informal sectors.

The approval came at the 25th board meeting of the foundation in the presence of State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian at the conference room of the ministry on Sunday (31 July).

Of the amount, family members of 47 labourers who died of incurable diseases or accidents will get Tk73 lakh in total, and 812 labourers suffering from terminal diseases or severe injuries sustained from accidents will receive Tk3.84 crore in total for treatment.

Besides, 24 meritorious offspring of labourers will get Tk7.05 lakh in total as financial aid in higher education.