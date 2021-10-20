Labour group demands recognition of domestic workers as 'worker'

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 October, 2021, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2021, 04:20 pm

Labour group demands recognition of domestic workers as 'worker'

Labour group demands recognition of domestic workers as &#039;worker&#039;

Home-based Workers Rights Network-Bangladesh (HWRN-B) has demanded the recognition of home based workers as "worker" on the occasion of International Home-Based Worker's Day.

The group placed an eight-point demand at a human chain formed in front of the National Press Club on Wednesday.

The demands include: recognizing domestic workers as workers according to the country's labour law, ensuring fair wages, decent working environment, professional health and well-being and immediate ratification of International Labour Organization-ILO Convention 177.

They are urging to end all forms of discrimination and harassment at the workplace, bringing home-based workers under social protection and insurance programme, and protecting the workers from the adverse effects of climate change.

Member of the network Bangladesh OC Foundation Chairperson Saki Rizwana, Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress (female committee) President Farida Akter, Samata Bangladesh Executive Director Anwaruzzaman Ratan, Labor at Informal Economic Coordinator Farida Khanam spoke at the event.

HWRN-B leader Hasina Akhter said, "I am the bread winner of my family but my work is not recognized. I demand the right to live with dignity and enjoy the opportunities of a worker."

International Home-Based Worker's Day is celebrated worldwide on 20 October. This year, the motto of the day is `We shall overcome'.

