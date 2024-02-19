House help falls to death from roof of 10-storey building in Dhaka

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 07:51 pm

Related News

House help falls to death from roof of 10-storey building in Dhaka

TBS Report
19 February, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 19 February, 2024, 07:51 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A female domestic worker died after falling from the roof of a 10-storey building in the capital's Moghbazar on Monday (19 February). 

The woman, Anwara Begum, 40, had been working as a house help at the apartment of Md Tariqul Islam, assistant commissioner of DB police's Mirpur Zone, said Shahjahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sujit Kumar Shah.

"While walking on the roof around 11:30am, Anwara Begum suddenly fell down and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead," the OC said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have seen the CCTV footage from that building which shows that Anwara fell down while walking on the roof. 

"However, the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report," he added.

Md Tariqul Islam did not respond to a request for a comment on the matter.

Top News

domestic worker / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Top 4 budget home Wifi router

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

AC quilts by Paakhi: Utmost comfort in milder weather

11h | Brands
With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

1d | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

Barca to make its own jersey brand; Potential producer Bangladesh

38m | Videos
US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

US-Bangladesh relation is getting normalize

2h | Videos
Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

Is regional language a weakness for getting a job?

1h | Videos
The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

The first special train of Cox's Bazar will leave Dhaka on February 20

4h | Videos