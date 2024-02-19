House help falls to death from roof of 10-storey building in Dhaka

A female domestic worker died after falling from the roof of a 10-storey building in the capital's Moghbazar on Monday (19 February).

The woman, Anwara Begum, 40, had been working as a house help at the apartment of Md Tariqul Islam, assistant commissioner of DB police's Mirpur Zone, said Shahjahanpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Sujit Kumar Shah.

"While walking on the roof around 11:30am, Anwara Begum suddenly fell down and sustained serious injuries. She was taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared her dead," the OC said.

"We have seen the CCTV footage from that building which shows that Anwara fell down while walking on the roof.

"However, the exact cause of death will be known after the autopsy report," he added.

Md Tariqul Islam did not respond to a request for a comment on the matter.