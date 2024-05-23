Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

Bangladesh

UNB
23 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 06:16 pm

Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

Bangladeshi students in Kyrgyzstan capital are safe: Foreign Minister

UNB
23 May, 2024, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 23 May, 2024, 06:16 pm
Bangladesh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Dr Md Monirul Islam and Kyrgyzstan Deputy Minister of Education Rasul Abazbek (from left)
Bangladesh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Dr Md Monirul Islam and Kyrgyzstan Deputy Minister of Education Rasul Abazbek (from left)

Kyrgyzstan Deputy Minister of Education Rasul Abazbek on Wednesday (22 May, 2024) assured the safety of Bangladeshi students in the country.

He gave the assurance when Bangladesh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan (resident in Tashkent, Uzbekistan) Dr Md Monirul Islam met with him, according to a press release.

Bangladeshi students in Kyrgyzstan capital are safe: Foreign Minister

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Minister of the Embassy M Nazmul Alam was present at the meeting, according to a press release.

Addressing a recent incident in Bishkek, the ambassador emphasised the need for a safe and favorable environment for Bangladeshi students studying in various Kyrgyz universities. He urged the Deputy Minister to allow online classes for the next few months, catering to the students' requests. The Ambassador also highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in education between Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan.

"Conveyed our concerns to Kyrgyzstan; no Bangladeshi student severely injured": Foreign Minister

Deputy Minister Abazbek assured the ambassador that both government authorities and university administrations are committed to ensuring the safety of all foreign students, including those from Bangladesh. He also promised to positively consider the request for online classes and expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding on educational cooperation with Bangladesh.

Ambassador Islam further discussed issues related to education, security, accommodation, transportation, and food with university officials. The university authorities assured the Ambassador of their vigilance and active efforts to ensure the well-being and security of Bangladeshi students.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

3h | Earth
Lauti, a local canal that flows down to Khiru River, has pitch-black water with an oozing, horrid odour from the liquid waste of local factories. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

How Bhaluka factories are damaging rivers - from Khiru to Shitalakshya

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

4 skills the next-gen data scientists need

1d | Pursuit
A light but strong framework is required for making a palki, which Mahidul buys from steel shops, and then adds wood and other materials for decoration. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Return of the palki: Bearing the weight of nostalgia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cops spreading wings: 2 Russian choppers arrive in Jul-Aug

Cops spreading wings: 2 Russian choppers arrive in Jul-Aug

1h | Videos

Owner arrested; LPL terminated contract with Dambulla Thunders

2h | Videos
The people of Jhenaidah are waiting for the mystery to be revealed about MP Anar Murder

The people of Jhenaidah are waiting for the mystery to be revealed about MP Anar Murder

3h | Videos
How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

How Mojtaba came to the center of discussion

4h | Videos