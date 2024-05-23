Kyrgyz Deputy Minister of Education assures safety for Bangladeshi students

Bangladesh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Dr Md Monirul Islam and Kyrgyzstan Deputy Minister of Education Rasul Abazbek (from left)

Kyrgyzstan Deputy Minister of Education Rasul Abazbek on Wednesday (22 May, 2024) assured the safety of Bangladeshi students in the country.

He gave the assurance when Bangladesh Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan (resident in Tashkent, Uzbekistan) Dr Md Monirul Islam met with him, according to a press release.

Minister of the Embassy M Nazmul Alam was present at the meeting, according to a press release.

Addressing a recent incident in Bishkek, the ambassador emphasised the need for a safe and favorable environment for Bangladeshi students studying in various Kyrgyz universities. He urged the Deputy Minister to allow online classes for the next few months, catering to the students' requests. The Ambassador also highlighted the potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in education between Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan.

Deputy Minister Abazbek assured the ambassador that both government authorities and university administrations are committed to ensuring the safety of all foreign students, including those from Bangladesh. He also promised to positively consider the request for online classes and expressed interest in signing a Memorandum of Understanding on educational cooperation with Bangladesh.

Ambassador Islam further discussed issues related to education, security, accommodation, transportation, and food with university officials. The university authorities assured the Ambassador of their vigilance and active efforts to ensure the well-being and security of Bangladeshi students.