Khaleda takes 1st dose of Covid vaccine

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia took the first dose of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine on Monday.

Khaleda Zia took the vaccine shot at Sheikh Russel Gastro Liver Institute and Hospital in the city's Mohakhali area at 3:56pm.

She got an SMS to take the first dose of Covid vaccine as she got registered online through a government-approved app, 'Surokkha', 10 days back.

"Madam received an SMS as a formality to take the first dose of the Covid vaccine," said her medical team member and BNP vice-chairman Dr AZM Zahid Hossain told UNB on Sunday.

On April 11, the 76-year-old BNP chief tested positive for Covid-19 and she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on April 27.

A 10-member medical board, headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder, was formed for the treatment of Khaleda at the Evercare Hospital a day after her admission there.

She tested negative for Covid-19 on May 8, 27 days after she had been infected with the deadly virus.

On June 19, Khaleda Zia got back home from the hospital after 53 days of treatment for Covid infections and other physical complications.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentences on March 25 last year.

BNP Chairperson / Khaleda Zia / Covid vaccine

