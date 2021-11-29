Karnafuly Dry Dock signs land lease agreement with BEZA

Karnafuly Dry Dock Limited (KDDL) and Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) have signed a land lease agreement for allotting land at Anwara economic zone -2.

The agreement was signed in a programme held marking the International Investment Summit 2021 Bangladesh at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden on Monday (29 November), said a press release.

Md Ali Ahsan, executive member for investment promotion of BEZA and MA Rashid, managing director of Karnafuly Dry Dock Special Economic Zone Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Karnafuly Dry Dock Special Economic Zone Limited is set to invest $118 million to build a jetty and a container terminal on 20.98 acres of land in the Anwara economic zone-2, which is expected to create 3,000 jobs.

"The shipbuilders sector has started contributing to Bangladesh's economy, earning foreign currency and creating jobs," Md Ali Ahsan said.

"The Karnafuly Dry Dock has opened up a sector of ship maintenance that is contributing to the development of the industry," he added.