Justice is crucial for establishing good governance: Attorney General

Bangladesh

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 07:41 pm

Attorney General Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin emphasised the importance of justice in establishing good governance.

"To establish justice, there is no alternative to a an impartial, sincere and ideal lawyer," he said while addressing at a programme at the University of Information Technology and Sciences (UITS) in the capital on Wednesday (22 March).

Acting vice-chancellor of the University Dr Md Abu Hasan Bhuiyan presided over the programme. 

Dr Mohammad Ali Hossain, member of UITS Board of Trustees and Director of PHP Family; Md Rabiul Alam Budu, chairman of Finance Committee of Bangladesh Bar Council;  Dr Siraj Uddin Ahmed, treasurer of UITS, former Proctor of Dhaka University and UITS Board of Trustees advisor Professor Dr KM Saiful Islam Khan were the special guests.

Advocate Dr Md Abdul Mannan Bhuiyan, Supreme Court lawyer, UITS legal advisor and dean of law faculty, gave welcome speech at the event.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin

