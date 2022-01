Attorney General AM Amin Uddin has been infected by Covid-19.

He tested positive for the virus on Sunday after he gave samples for testing, reports Jagonews quoting the attorney general.

He is now in isolation at his home and undergoing treatment with the advice of a doctor.

Amin Uddin was appointed as the attorney general on October 20, 2020 after Mahbubey Alam died of Covid-19 on September 27 of the year.