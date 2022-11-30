JSS activist gunned down in Rangamati

An activist of Jana Sanghati Samity (JSS) was shot dead allegedly by armed miscreants at Newlonkor Dari Para in Baghaichhari upazila of Rangamati district on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Sukhen Chakma, son of Mangal Chakma of the village.

Nurul Alam, officer-in-charge of Sajek Police Station, said a group of miscreants opened fire on Sukhen when he along with his cousin Sajeeb Chakma was passing through the area on a motorbike around 9 am, leaving Sukhen dead on the spot and Sajeeb injured.

Sajeeb was taken to a local hospital.

Tridip Chakma, organising secretary of Baghaichhari upazila unit JSS, blamed United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) for the killing while the UPDF regional leader Arjent Chakma denied the allegation.

Abdul Awal, senior assistant superintendent of Baghaichhari Police (Sajek circle), said security has been beefed up in the area following the incident.