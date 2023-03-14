Jatka Conservation Week begins 31 March

The National 'Jatka Conservation Week-2023' will be observed from 31 March to 4 April, aiming to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry to boost its production.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Task Force on Hilsa Resource Development at the department of fisheries in the capital on Tuesday.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting where Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Dr Nahid Rashid, Additional Secretary Abdul Qayyum and Md Tofazzel Hossain, Chairman of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation Kazi Ashraf Uddin were, among others, present.

Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "According to a recent global report, Bangladesh is one of the three countries in the world who have done well in fish production during the COVID-19 period. Besides, Bangladesh now in third position in terms of fish production in the world."

The inauguration ceremony of Jatka Conservation Week 2023 will be held in Pirojpur on 31 March.

Moreover, Jatka Conservation Week will be observed through various programmes in district and upazila levels. The progrmames included screening of videos and documentaries on Jatka conservation, discussion in radio and television, workshops on Hilsa, holding meetings and seminars, conducting mobile courts and campaign for protection of Jatka.

However, Jatka Conservation Week has been observed every year since 2007 to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry .