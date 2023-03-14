Jatka Conservation Week begins 31 March

Bangladesh

UNB
14 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 05:55 pm

Related News

Jatka Conservation Week begins 31 March

UNB
14 March, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2023, 05:55 pm
Jatka Conservation Week begins 31 March

The National 'Jatka Conservation Week-2023' will be observed from 31  March to 4 April,  aiming to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry to boost its production.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the National Task Force on Hilsa Resource Development at the department of fisheries in the capital on Tuesday.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim presided over the meeting where Secretary of the Fisheries and Livestock Ministry Dr Nahid Rashid, Additional Secretary Abdul Qayyum and Md Tofazzel Hossain, Chairman of Bangladesh Fisheries Development Corporation Kazi Ashraf Uddin were, among others, present.

Minister SM Rezaul Karim said, "According to a recent global report, Bangladesh is one of the three countries in the world who have done well in fish production during the COVID-19 period. Besides, Bangladesh now in third position in terms of fish production in the world."

The inauguration ceremony of Jatka Conservation Week 2023 will be held in Pirojpur on 31 March.

Moreover, Jatka Conservation Week will be observed through various programmes  in district and upazila levels. The progrmames included screening of videos and documentaries on Jatka conservation, discussion in radio and television, workshops on Hilsa, holding meetings and seminars, conducting mobile courts and campaign for protection of Jatka.

However, Jatka Conservation Week has been observed every year since 2007 to create mass awareness about preserving hilsa fry .

Top News

jatka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

SVB collapse shows fickleness of crypto money

6h | Panorama
According to WFP, 45% of Rohingya families are not eating a sufficient diet and malnutrition has been widespread in the camps Photo:WFP

Reduced food rations for Rohingya refugees: A collective moral failure?

6h | Panorama
How colour has an impact on how you feel

How colour has an impact on how you feel

7h | Habitat
A big mirror used on a wall to make the space look bigger in Yum Cha District, designed by Fahim Kader. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Let the walls speak for the space

8h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

A big passion for scale model cars

A big passion for scale model cars

54m | TBS Stories
Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Pak Govt releases Toshakhana gift records

Now | TBS World
How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

How DBBL Tk7 crore was recovered?

1h | TBS Current Affairs
Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

Biz summit ends with high investment hopes

2h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

5
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 

6
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July