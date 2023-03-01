17 arrested in Chattogram for collecting 20 maunds of jatka

The Chattogram district administration has arrested 17 fishermen for allegedly collecting 20 maunds of jatka fish through illegal means after conducting a raid near the Patenga area on the banks of Karnafuli River.

The hilsha fishes, with less than 10-inch length, were seized from a fishing trawler and the vessel's owners were fined Tk85,000.

Protik Dutta, an executive magistrate with the district administration, said that on a tip-off, officials raided the Patenga area of Chattogram district to capture the culprits.

A minor was also found among the culprits during the raid but was released against surety payment.

The seized 20 maunds of hilsha were later distributed among 15 local madrasas, orphanages and child care centres, some of which are operated by the state-run Department of Social Services.