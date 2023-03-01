17 arrested in Chattogram for collecting 20 maunds of jatka

Crime

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 08:14 pm

Related News

17 arrested in Chattogram for collecting 20 maunds of jatka

The accused fishermen were fined maximum Tk85,000

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 08:14 pm
17 arrested in Chattogram for collecting 20 maunds of jatka

The Chattogram district administration has arrested 17 fishermen for allegedly collecting 20 maunds of jatka fish through illegal means after conducting a raid near the Patenga area on the banks of Karnafuli River. 

The hilsha fishes, with less than 10-inch length, were seized from a fishing trawler and the vessel's owners were fined Tk85,000.

Protik Dutta, an executive magistrate with the district administration, said that on a tip-off, officials raided the Patenga area of Chattogram district to capture the culprits.

A minor was also found among the culprits during the raid but was released against surety payment.

The seized 20 maunds of hilsha were later distributed among 15 local madrasas, orphanages and child care centres, some of which are operated by the state-run Department of Social Services.

jatka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

12h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

12h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top 10 Women Billionaires

Top 10 Women Billionaires

15m | TBS World
‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

7h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

9h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

23h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod