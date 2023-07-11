Int'l seminar on complexities of marine insurance claims, its coverage

Bangladesh

The event brought together ship owners, shipbuilders, shipping lines, ship agents, and prominent marine insurers to discuss marine insurance.

Marine insurance experts, at an international seminar, discussed various issues related to the maritime industry, especially on complexities of marine insurance claims and the scope of the coverage under various marine insurance policies.

Bangladesh Maritime Law Society organised the event titled "Understanding the Complexities of Marine Insurance Claims and the Cover Provided by Insurers" at Hotel Agrabad in Chattogram city on Monday.

While inaugurating the event, Commodore Md Ziaul Haque, managing director of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation, emphasised the importance of the seminar in creating awareness about the scope of the coverage provided by Marine Insurance Policies.

Moreover, renowned national and international experts - Enam Hussain, head of Claims (Eastern Term), West of England, Suzanne Byrne, group head of Claims, West of England, Chris Kilber, chairman, Marine Claims Office-(MCO), James Kilbee, associate, UK AAA senior adjusting manager, Marine Claims Office, and Mohiuddin Abdul Kadir, president of Bangladesh Maritime Law Society, -- delivered the keynote speech.

At the event, they shared their insights and extensive legal knowledge and expertise which provided participants with a comprehensive understanding of the marine insurance claims and the scope of the coverage.

Md Mehrul Karim, chief executive officer of SR Shipping Ltd, also addressed the various issues related to marine insurance briefly.

The seminar brought together leading ship owners, shipbuilders, shipping lines, ship agents, prominent marine insurers, academicians, maritime lawyers, and experts from various fields to discuss marine insurance and other relevant topics.

West of England, Marine Claim Office (MCO), and Tysers are the sponsors and MCLaw services ltd is the technical partner of this seminar.

The seminar aimed to explore the challenges and discuss various issues regarding enhancing the knowledge of the stakeholders of the maritime industry related to the law of marine Insurance with a special focus on marine insurance claims.

More than 150 participants, including Bangladesh ship owners, representatives from shipping companies, government officials, international experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and experts from various fields attended the event.

The participants had the opportunity to exchange ideas, share experiences, and network with industry peers.

marine insurance

