International Mother Language Day: Tribute from UN in Bangladesh in many languages

In a video published on 21 February, on the United Nations in Bangladesh official Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh, Gwyn Lewis, together with the staff of the UN in Bangladesh, representing various foreign and indigenous languages of different states and parts of the country wished the people of Bangladesh a happy International Mother Language Day.

On the same day, the UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis and UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Officer-in-charge Dr Susan Vize wrote an op-ed on the importance of International Mother Language Day and its legacy.

"On 21 February, we mark International Mother Language Day, a celebration of the world's linguistic and socio-cultural diversity. We are particularly honoured to mark this day here in Bangladesh as the 21st February is also a worldwide tribute to the people of Bangladesh who have courageously fought for recognition of the Bangla language."

"Embracing and protecting our linguistic diversity must be reinforced by not allowing anyone to use language as a tool to provoke conflicts and any forms of discrimination.

"It is important to respect all languages: big and small, widely and less spoken, indigenous and foreign.

"The diversity of languages is vital in intercultural dialogue to build inclusive societies"

"On behalf of the staff of the UN in Bangladesh, representing foreign and indigenous languages of different states and parts of the country from Teknaf to Panchagarh we wish the people of Bangladesh a happy International Mother Language Day. The day the country courageously fought for, and the legacy of which should not be forgotten," Gwyn Lewis and Susan Vize said in the op-ed on International Mother Language Day published on 21 February.

